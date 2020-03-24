A MAN with a history of violence against women was jailed for attacking his pregnant girlfriend and her young son.

The 41-year-old, from Newport, who cannot be named for legal reasons, launched two assaults on the woman in her home.

James Evans, prosecuting, said of the first attack: “The complainant was pregnant. She wasn’t feeling well and was in bed when the defendant came in and told her to get out of bed and give him some money.

MORE NEWS

“He then slapped her with considerable force with his open hand. She was dazed by this and began crying and she said that she didn't believe he had done that because she was pregnant.”

Cardiff Crown Court was told how the defendant also verbally abused her about her role as a mother.

In the second assault, Mr Evans said the man grabbed her briefly by the throat before releasing his grip.

She managed to get him out of the house and lock the door but he climbed back in through a window.

The prosecutor said the third attack took place against the woman’s son when the man grabbed him by the throat because he began getting “chopsy”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating.

Mr Evans said the man had 21 previous convictions for 89 offences, including domestic violence incidents.

David Pinnell, mitigating, said that his client had been remanded in custody since the final assault took place last year.

The court was told the relationship between the man and woman was now over.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant of the first attack: “This was a very nasty and unnecessary assault upon your partner.

“There was no reason for you to go into such a temper as you did. You have a history of violence against women.”

The man was jailed for 36 weeks and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

He must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.