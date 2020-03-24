PEOPLE struggling to meet council tax payments in Monmouthshire amid the coronavirus pandemic could be allowed a two-month payment holiday, the council’s top boss has said.

Paul Matthews, chief executive at the county council, said the authority is prepared to “talk to anyone who is concerned about their ability to pay their council tax.”

“We will work through their entitlement to exemptions to reduce total cost; we will willingly spread instalments over 12 months rather than 10 months to reduce monthly payments or we will allow people to make their first payment in June, effectively a two month holiday, and catch up throughout the year,” Mr Matthews said.

“This approach is based on individual circumstances which we think is the best way forward at this time.”

The leader of the council’s Labour group, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, said it was vital to support residents amid the crisis.

He said the impact on the tourism industry would be particularly felt in Monmouthshire.

“This is an unprecedented time and we need to support our residents as much as possible,” he said.

Torfaen council has also indicated that it will take a similar approach – offering instalment over 12 months or deferring initial payments – if residents are struggling financially.

Meanwhile Caerphilly council’s Independent group has called for a “rent free period” for businesses and residents.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, leader of the group, said: “I believe we need to help everyone during this time as we are all Team Caerphilly including our tenants who employ many local people, and still pay rent.

“I am sure as a caring council we can put residents, and business first.”

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of Caerphilly council, said the authority is seeking advice from Welsh Government about relaxing the rules around council tax and rent payments.

“We fully recognise the impact this is having on the community and we would welcome any opportunity to support our residents during these unprecedented times,” she added.

Newport council says it is “here to help” residents facing financial pressures and has encouraged residents to get in touch about council tax.

Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent council have also asked people to get in touch if they are struggling to meet payments.