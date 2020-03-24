THE GOVERNMENT has published a list of retailers that are allowed to stay open – and those are not – as the UK enters an unprecedented coronavirus lockdown.

In an address to the whole of the UK yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to only leave their homes if it is absolutely essential.

Shops deemed to sell key items will stay open – but people have been urged to only shop if they have to.

This is the full list of retailers that must close – and those that can stay open – that has been released by the government.

Must shut:

- Restaurants

- Cafes

- Public houses

- Bars and nightclubs – including bars in hotels or members’ clubs

- Hair, beauty and nail salons – including piercing and tattoo parlours

- Massage parlous

-Outdoors and indoor markets

- Auction houses

- Car showrooms

- Hotels, hostels, BnBs, campsites and boarding houses for commercial use

- Caravan park/sites for commercial uses

- Libraries

- Community centres, youth centres and similar

- Places of worships for services

- Cinemas, theatres and concert halls

- Museums and galleries

- Bingo halls, casinos and betting shops

- Spas

- Skating rinks

- Fitness studious, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres

- Arcades, bowling alleys, soft play centres and similar

- Enclosed spaces in parks, including playgrounds, sports courts and pitches, and outdoor gyms or similar

Can stay open

- Food delivery and takeaways

- Cafes or canteens at hospitals, care homes or schools; prison and military canteens; services providing food or drink to the homeless

Retail that can stay open

- Supermarkets and other food shops;

- Health shops;

- Pharmacies, including non-dispensing pharmacies;

- Petrol stations;

- Bicycle shops;

- Home and hardware shops;

- Laundrettes and dry cleaners;

- Garages;

- Car rentals;

- Pet shops;

- Corner shops;

- Newsagents;

- Post offices and banks.

- Market stalls which offer essential retail, such as grocery and food

Hotels, hostels, BnBs, campsites and boarding houses can stay open where people “live in these as interim abodes” whilst their primary residence is unavailable and they may continue to do so. Key workers can continue to stay in hotels or similar where required.

Similarly, those who live permanently in caravan parks or as interim abodes, may continue to do so.

Community centres, youth centres and similar also have an exception: “Facilities may remain open for the purpose of hosting essential voluntary or public services, such as food banks or homeless services.”

Places of worship also have an exception: “Funerals following the social distancing guidance; places of worship should remain open for solitary prayer.”