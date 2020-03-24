NEWPORT Crown Court is in lockdown after it is believed one of the defendants attending had shown symptoms of coronavirus.

It closed all of its three court rooms this morning and neighbouring Cardiff Crown Court, which has nine nine courts and also deals with a heavy caseload of Gwent prosecutions, is now also shut.

Defendants being turned away from Newport Crown Court were handed a letter.

It read: “Note to defendant, 24th March 2020 Covid-19 Coronavirus.

“Your hearing has been adjourned (put off until another date) but the proceedings will continue.

“You will be notified of the new hearing date and time as soon as it is known.

“If you fail to surrender on time to your bail at that hearing you may suffer serious consequences:

You may become the subject of an arrest warrant and subsequently kept in custody

You may commit a separate offence punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine

You may be tried in your absence. If you are tried in your absence your lawyers may pull out of the case and you will not be able to exercise your right to give evidence at your trial

If convicted, you may be sentenced in your absence to a term of imprisonment and other orders which affect you may be made.

If you have bail conditions, then those still apply. If you break a condition of bail, then you may be arrested and kept in custody until the case finishes.

What to do next:

Make sure that the court and your solicitor has up to date contact information for you

Keep in contact with your legal team

Turn up on time at the next hearing

Make sure that you comply with any bail conditions.

By order of the court

A notice in the listings administrative office at Cardiff Crown Court said: “Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, all our counters are closed to the public until further notice.”