PEOPLE who flout coronavirus lockdown rules will be handed a £30 fine and could end up in court if they do not pay.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said tougher restrictions on people’s movements during the crisis would be enforced by police and warned those ignoring them would be fined.

Officers will have powers to disperse gatherings under a ban on meetings of more than two people apart from those who live together.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister issued a clear instruction on behalf of the Government on the actions the public are required to take to help prevent the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.

“As with existing laws, the overwhelming majority of the public can be expected to follow the rules without any need for enforcement action.

“We would expect that compliance to begin immediately.”

The punishment would be a fixed penalty notice initially set at £30 but “we will keep this under review and can increase it significantly if it is necessary to ensure public compliance”.

“You would expect the police’s focus to be dispersal of groups,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

Failure to pay a penalty notice could be subject to criminal proceedings and a conviction, he added.

You can only go outside for four purposes:

Shopping for basic necessities like food and medicine.

One form of exercise a day, such as a run, walk or cycle. This can be done alone or with members of your household

Any medical need, to give care or to help a vulnerable person

Travelling to and from work, but only if this is "absolutely necessary" and cannot be done from home

Regulations will be made by Thursday at the latest to allow police to issue fines under the 1984 Public Health (Control of Diseases) Act for England and Wales.