THE detective who led the investigation which resulted in two family men being sent to prison for trafficking cocaine has spoken about the evils of drugs and how they destroy lives and communities.

Mark Walsh, 33, of Pontgam Terrace, Ynysddu, and Gary Jackson, also 33, of Grove Road, Risca, were jailed at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month.

The pair admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between October 14, 2019 and January 30.

MORE NEWS

Walsh was jailed for four years and eight months, while Jackson received a custodial term of three years.

Commenting after the court proceedings, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “Drugs within our communities ruin lives.

“It is not only the lives of those who take drugs that can become destroyed; it has a knock-on effect to all other aspects of the communities.

“These two are family men, who will now miss out on spending time with their loved ones.

“I hope this sentence will deter others who are considering getting themselves involved in the supply of drugs.”

Both men will be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at a later date.

The court was told how the defendants had no previous convictions and lived double lives, working by day and supplying cocaine by night.

Walsh had described himself as a “Jekyll and Hyde character” and both are fathers-of-two who had held down steady jobs.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, said the former played a “leading role” with Jackson acting as his “runner”.

He told the court how police raided Walsh’s home on January 30, where they discovered 107.5 grammes of high purity cocaine with a potential street value of £5,200.

Officers arrested Jackson on the same day.

Thomas Stanway, mitigating for Walsh, said his client had turned to drug dealing to cope with his joint addiction to gambling and cocaine.

Hashim Salmman, for Jackson, said his client’s offending had “ruined the lives of his family”.