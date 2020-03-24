ONLY shops that provide "key items" are allowed to remain open as the UK enters its first day of an unprecedented lockdown.

The government released a list of all retailers that can stay open and those that must shut.

But what about individual companies?

Here's a list of all the main shops, banks and supermarkets who fall under the government's list and say they will stay open, and what times they will open.

B&Q

In a statement, B&Q said: "Tonight, the Prime Minister announced that all non-essential retailers will close to help stop the spread of Covid-19. We have now learnt that the DIY and Hardware store sector has been categorised as an essential retailer by the government.

"We are now working out the safest and simplest way to support communities in providing only essential products moving forwards. Our stores, as we prepare, will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday 24th March."

The B&Q website is still live and accepting orders but click and collect orders have been delayed until Wednesday, when stores are likely to open in a reduced capacity.

Pets at home

Pets at home is still open, but with restricted opening hours.

You can check your local store’s opening times here.

Holland and Barrett

Most stores are remaining open, but with restricted opening hours.

You can check your local store’s opening times here.

Halfords

Halfords are temporarily closed but will reopen in 48 hours.

A spokesman said: “Following the Government announcement last night regarding the categorisation of essential retailers, Halfords stores will be closed temporarily whilst we work out the safest way to support our colleagues and communities in providing essential products and services.

“During this time, orders can still be placed online for a home delivery service.

“We aim to have a national coverage of Halfords stores open within 48 hours and we will confirm those locations this afternoon. We will then communicate directly with you about any outstanding orders as soon as we can.”

Evans Cycle

After Mike Ashley backtracked on his insistence that SportsDirect would still be open, Evans Cycle, who Ahsley also owns, will close – but it may soon re-open.

While Evans Cycles is still exempt from the mandatory closures, the Frasers Group chief financial officer Chris Wootton said: “To clarify my earlier message, we will not open our Sports Direct or Evans stores to the public, even though government policy excludes ‘bicycle shops’ from closure, until we are given the go-ahead by the government.

“Please note we are contacting them at all levels, including attempting to get confirmation from the Prime Minister.”

Homebase

Homebase stores are staying open – but with revised opening hours.

However, those deemed not essential, such as Bathstores and Decorate by Homebase shops, are closed.

Store Opening Hours:

England, Scotland, Wales

Monday - Saturday 9am - 6pm

Sunday - 10am - 4pm

Damian McGloughlin, CEO, said: “The safety of our teams and customers is our highest priority, and we have introduced a wide range of measures across all of our operations to ensure the safest possible retail environment.

“We are continually reviewing this and, as the situation evolves, we will make changes where needed.

“Our website is open, and we advise customers to shop here first. Those stores that are not deemed as essential, such as our standalone Bathstores and Decorate by Homebase shops, will close from today.

“We will continue to work alongside the government and put all measures in place to protect our team, customers and communities.”

Wickes

Wickes has temporarily closed all its stores, but look likely to re-open.

David Wood, Wickes CEO, says: “The safety of our customers, colleagues and the communities we serve is paramount. We are making decisions daily to ensure we protect everyone during this period.

“Given yesterday’s announcement from the Prime Minister our business has been deemed essential through the category of hardware. While we work out the best operation to support customers in these unprecedented times, we have taken the decision to close all our stores for 24 hours as we clarify next steps, before we move forward.”

Screwfix

Screwfix remains open, but only for click & collect and home delivery.

A message on their website reads: “Hardware stores have been nominated as essential retailers during this time and therefore we’re implementing a number of measures today.

“This is to ensure, first and foremost the safety of our colleagues and customers, whilst enabling us to provide the essential materials to our customers, many of whom play a critical role in keeping homes in our communities across the UK and Ireland warm, safe and with power.”

WHSmith

Around 40 per cent of WHSmith’s “portfolio” will remain open, the company said.

A statement reads: “At this critical time, W H Smith will continue to provide vital Post Office services for customers to access key postal and banking services; food and drinks to NHS staff from our hospital stores; and a convenience offer in key small towns and travel locations where communities rely on our smaller newsagent services.

“About 40% of our UK store portfolio is remaining open to provide customers with these important services.”

Banks

Santander

A social media post says: “Our branches will open Mon - Fri 10am – 4pm, with the exception of Gateshead Metro which opens at 10.30am.

“All University branches are temporarily closing.

“For local branch info, go to: http://bit.ly/3b83Lwd. Please, only visit your local branch if absolutely necessary.”

HSBC

Some branches are closed and those that are opened are on reduced hours.

You can check your local branch here.

Barclays

Barclays branches are open from 9.30am – 4.30pm, but this varies depending on the branch.

Some branches are also closed.

You can check your local branch here.

Lloyds Banking Group

Some branches are closed. The branches that remain open are operating from 9am – 5pm.

You can check the full list here.

Nationwide

Most branches are staying open during the lockdown.

A message on their website reads: “But we are now asking all our members – please only visit us in branch if it’s absolutely necessary.

“Most of our branches will stay open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.”

You can check your local branch here.

Royal Bank of Scotland

Most RBS branches remain open, but a message on their social media reads: “Please don't visit your branch unless it's critical and if you do, please practise safe social distancing.”

Post Office

Post Offices are staying open and you can check the opening hours of your local branch here.

Supermarkets

Tesco

Many stores are operating at reduced hours.

A number of Tesco Extra stories and larger Metro stores will open from 6am to 10pm so that workers can restock overnight.

Priority access to NHS staff for an hour before stores open will also be given on certain days.

Find your nearest branch here.

Asda

NHS workers are being given early access to larger stores on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

And 24-hour stores are closing between 12am and 6am.

To check your nearest store’s opening hours, click here.

Sainsburys

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Sainsbury's supermarkets will be open between 8am-9am to serve the elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers, as well as NHS and social care workers.

All stores are open between 8am and 8pm, Monday – Saturday.

You can find out the opening hours of your nearest store by clicking here.

Morrisons

Opening hours for Morrisons vary across the UK.

You can find out opening hours for your local Morrisons store by clicking here.

Lidl

Opening hours remain unchanged, starting from 8am.

You can find your local branch here.

Aldi

Aldi will open from 8am to 8pm on Monday to Saturday.

Opening hours remain the same for Sundays – 10am to 4pm.

Find your local store here.

Iceland

Elderly shoppers will be able to go into the store before the public, from 8am to 9am throughout the week.

And in the final hour of trading, NHS staff will only be allowed to shop.

First hour of trading: priority access to the elderly and vulnerable customers.

To find out opening times of your local store, click here.

M&S

M&S are reserving the first hour of trade every Monday and Thursday for vulnerable and elderly customers.

And NHS and emergency service workers will get the first hour of trade on a Tuesday and Friday.

Store that just sell clothes and homeware are closing, however those that also sell food will stay open.