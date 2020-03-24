FUNERALS in Gwent can be attended by a maximum of five immediate family members until further notice.

The measure has been imposed reluctantly by Gwent's Local Resilience Forum - a partnership comprising councils, emergency services and other Gwent bodies - in view of what it calls the "unprecedented circumstances" of the ongoing coronavirus threat.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak and in line with government restrictions, it is necessary to limit the number of people in any public space and ensure necessary social distancing," reads a Forum statement.

"These unprecedented circumstances mean that during times of bereavement and mourning, it is not possible to manage a safe and dignified funeral unless strict guidelines are followed and adhered to.

"In light of current restrictions on people gathering, it is unfortunate but necessary to limit the number of people in attendance at a funeral.

READ MORE:

"With immediate effect, only the following people are authorised to attend a graveside funeral or funeral at a crematorium:

A maximum of five members of the immediate family of the deceased;

Minister or officiate for the ceremony/service;

Funeral director.

The restriction applies for any funerals, memorial services and gatherings at any cemetery within the five Gwent council areas, and at the Gwent Crematorium.

"This decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary for the safety, health and consideration of the local and wider community," continues the statement.

"It is essential to continue to follow this practice until further government advice is given."