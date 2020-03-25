A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MACAULEY RICHARD DAVIES, 21, of Edison Ridge, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he was found guilty in his absence of a public order offence.

He also admitted the theft of an iPad during a burglary at the Square Pizza Company on Cardiff Road and a charge of failing to surrender.

Davies must pay £620 prosecution costs, a £122 surcharge and £100 compensation.

MARK ANTHONY MORGAN, 45, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for seven days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

CALLUM JOHN TAYLOR, 23, of no fixed abode, was jailed for seven days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

DANIEL PHILLIP COLDRICK, 18, of Chapel Road, Abergavenny, was fined £120 after he admitted causing criminal damage to two vehicles.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LIAM THOMAS GRIFFIN, 19, of Barnets, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a window.

He also admitted being in breach of an existing community order for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Griffin must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

GLYN STEPHEN JEFFRIES, 57, of Lodge Road, Caerleon, was ordered to pay £100 compensation after he admitted assault by beating.

JOHN RICKMAN-SMITH, 25, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was fined £240 after he admitted possessing cannabis which put him in breach of a suspended sentence for possessing child abuse images.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

PAIGE JOAN WOODS, 24, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was fined £80 after she pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

LAWRENCE BLUD, 24, of Medlock Crescent, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.