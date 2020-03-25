A MAN is due to go on trial in the summer after he pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine.

Gareth Walbyoff, 48, of King Street, Brynmawr, denied the charge during a hearing in Cardiff Crown Court.

The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place on Wednesday, February 12.

Walbyoff was represented by Lowri Wynn Morgan and the prosecution by Tony Trigg.

The defendant’s trial was listed for Thursday, July 16, and is expected to last between one and two days.

Walbyoff was remanded in custody by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.