A DEDICATED group of litter pickers - thought to be the longest running in Gwent - are looking for more people to get involved and keep their community clean.

Langstone Litter Pickers have expanded throughout the past seven years, with many who joined crediting seeing a litter picker in their 70s out on a Monday in high vis cleaning up the streets.

Rosi Hollister, who has been a member of the group for the past 14 months said: “Most have seen other litter pickers and wanted to help, with some even stopping their cars to ask how they can get involved.”

MORE NEWS:

There are currently 14 members in the group, all of whom cover a different section of the Langstone ward and the A48. All equipment is provided by Langstone Community Council, who actively support the group in their efforts, meaning all interested volunteers need to do is bring themselves and their enthusiasm.

L-R: Richard and Sue Rayment, Sue Rees, Rosi Hollister, Ian Neale and Jacqui Ford of Langstone Litter Pickers.

The group also has a social side, with regular get-togethers where they can share stories of some of their unusual finds on their picks, as well as just relax and enjoy each other's company.

Anyone who wishes to get involved with the Langstone Litter Pickers, or would like more information, can contact Ms Hollister on r.hollister@langstonecommunitycouncil.org.uk or Jacqui Ford on jford@langstonecommunitycouncil.org.uk