ASDA is implementing a new range of social distancing measures today, to help staff and customers follow Government guidelines around staying two metres apart during essential visits to its stores.

Floor markers to help customers keep their distance, directional barriers, additional signage and announcements have been introduced.

And the supermarket has also confirmed that it will be limiting the number of customers in its stores, when necessary, to ensure social distancing guidelines can be maintained.

There will be extra staff at the front of stores to greet customers and maintain safe numbers inside, with hand sanitiser available for customers to use when entering and leaving.

Asda is also asking that customers touch only what they purchase and that they use cashless payment methods wherever possible.

To help keep staff safe, Asda will be installing Perspex screens at its checkouts, pharmacies and service desks to help minimise contact and closing every other ‘Scan and Go’ checkout to help maintain distance.

“It has never been more important for us to work together to keep our distance," said Asda chief executive and president Roger Burnley.

"I want you to know that everyone at Asda is working tirelessly to make sure you have the essentials your family needs and that you can shop in our stores safely if you need to visit us.

“We’re working hard to protect you and our colleagues - please help us to do so by following the guidelines in place.

"My colleagues in our stores are working under incredible pressure to serve you - and I am hugely grateful to them for their efforts. Please be kind to them when you visit us - we’re all in this together.”