NHS workers now can travel free of charge on all NAT Group bus services across Gwent and the rest of south Wales.

The move was introduced from this morning, with qualifying workers needing only to show the driver their photographic NHS staff pass.

NAT Group has also introduced a strict cashless policy that will require passengers to pay for journeys via their mobile app, contactless bank card, or by using a pre-purchased ticket or pass.

“Our priority is protecting our drivers and passengers and helping to limit the spread of COVID-19, while also supporting our heroic NHS workers who are doing an incredible job on the frontline in unimaginable circumstances," said managing director Adam Keen.

READ MORE:

"By implementing a cash-free system, we can reduce potential contact with the virus which can be spread on coins and banknotes. We are communicating this change to our passengers and hope they understand the reasons behind it.”

Earlier this week, NAT Group announced a revised timetable as a result of the outbreak and subsequent government advice to avoid non-essential travel.

For the latest updates on NAT Group services go to www.natgroup.co.uk or follow its social media:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NATGroupLtd/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/NAT_Group?lang=en