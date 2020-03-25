PEOPLE in Wales with some long-term health conditions will receive specific medical advice on staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Welsh Government is sending letters to all citizens who are considered to be most at-risk of becoming severely ill if they contract Covid-19.

Each person will be given specific advice on how they can protect themselves, based on their individual medical history and health needs.

The letter will tell people their ongoing medical needs will continue to be met, and will include clear advice to stay at home for 12 weeks.

It also contains information about how people can manage their existing health condition(s) while staying at home and avoiding close contact with other people.

It includes advice about getting prescriptions delivered and accessing support for daily living.

Government advice on social distancing during the ongoing lockdown period is especially important for people with certain health problems, who must stay at home "unless absolutely vital", Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething said.

This group includes people who have received organ transplants, and those who are living with cystic fibrosis and some types of cancers of the blood or bone marrow.

Some people – but not all – who are receiving certain types of drug treatments, including those which suppress the immune system, are also in this group of very vulnerable people.

“We are doing everything possible to keep you safe during this outbreak," Mr Gething said. "But we need your help.

“If you receive a letter, it is really important you follow the guidance to stay safe and well. Don’t leave your home, or invite anyone into your home, unless it is absolutely vital."

But ensuring the safety of the most at-risk citizens was everybody's responsibility, the minister said.

“The public’s support in this effort is crucial," Mr Gething said. "It’s really important everyone follows the guidance about staying at home and social distancing, even if they are normally fit and well and don’t feel at risk. Thousands of people in Wales have serious health issues which makes coronavirus particularly risky for them – everyone can do their bit to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Wales’ 22 local authorities and the Welsh Government have been working with the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) to ensure everyone who receives the letter and needs support will be able to access it in their local community.

The guidance for people at the highest risk is:

• Strictly avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough;

• Do not leave your house for at least 12 weeks unless it is absolutely vital.

• Visits from carers or healthcare workers, who would normally come and help with your daily needs or social care, will be able to carry on as normal.

• Do not attend any gatherings. This includes gatherings of friends and families in private spaces, for example family homes, weddings, parties and religious services.

• Do not go out for shopping, leisure or travel. and, Food or medication deliveries, should be left at the door to minimise contact.

• Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media.

• Use telephone or online services to contact your GP practice or other essential services as and when you need.