Price Charles, the Prince of Wales has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

Charles’s last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

A source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13.

A small number of people living and working at Birkhall are remaining at the residence and self-isolating.