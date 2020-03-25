PRINCE Charles - the Prince of Wales - has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

- When and where did he catch the virus?

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The prince travelled to Birkhall on Sunday and he was tested on Monday.

Charles’s last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

A source said his doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

- What was his last public engagement?

His last public engagement was on March 12 when he attended a Mansion House dinner hosted by William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and George Brandis, the High Commissioner for Australia, in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort.

Sometime during the day the prince saw the Queen privately.

He last saw the Queen at a public event on Monday March 9, when senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

(Charles and Camilla are self-isolating in Scotland. Picture: PA)

- Is the Queen affected?

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

- How serious is it?

A Clarence House spokesman said: “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

A source said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and the prince was up and about and not bedridden.

Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

- Where are they self-isolating?

Charles and Camilla are self-isolating individually at Birkhall in Scotland, a source said.

A small number of people living and working at Birkhall are remaining at the residence and self-isolating.