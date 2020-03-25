PRINCE Charles, the Prince of Wales, has the coronavirus after being tested by NHS Scotland.

Charles, 71, was tested in Aberdeenshire on Monday, March 23.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

However, NHS Scotland website states that testing for Covid-19 will only be carried out "if you have a serious illness that requires admission to hospital".

And people on social media are taking issue with the fact he was tested.

One person wrote on Twitter: "I read that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus at the exact time my mother, a nurse, gets back from a 12-hour night shift at her hospice.

"Nice the monarchy gets tested. But how about my mum? On the frontline, looking after our loved ones in their final hours."

Prince Charles had mild #COVID19 symptoms by all accounts. Really glad he got tested so quickly.



Tens of thousands of NHS staff are literally putting their lives on the line, 24 hours a day, for people like us.



Why aren’t they being tested as quickly as the Prince of Wales? — Rachael Swindon #UTFC (@Rachael_Swindon) March 25, 2020

And TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote: "I don't begrudge Prince Charles & Camilla having COV-19 tests given he is the heir to the throne.

"But there are legitimate questions to be asked about why members of the royal family can instantly get them but NHS workers can't."

Sonia Poulton said she was "tired of disparities".

The mild symptoms that Prince Charles has sounds similar to what many of us are experiencing. We, however, have self-isolated rather than use a test that should’ve been given first to frontline health staff not someone holed up in a castle. I don’t care, tired of the disparities. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) March 25, 2020

While another wrote: "As with everyone who has #COVID19, wishing Prince Charles a speedy recovery.

"But it’s perfectly legitimate to question why he & advisors thought it wasn’t reckless to decamp to Balmoral this past weekend, at a time when Scottish govt advice (or common sense) said otherwise."

Wishing Prince Charles a speedy recovery but just to remind you:



IMPORTANT TO TEST:

Members of Royal Family



NOT IMPORTANT TO TEST:

NHS staffhttps://t.co/b4lyhi7dS1 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 25, 2020

Another wrote: "I wish Prince Charles a speedy recovery & hope everyone else displaying ‘mild symptoms’ gets the Coronavirus test as quickly as he did."