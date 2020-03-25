THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Gwent has passed 300.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show 61 new cases were confirmed by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of cases in the Gwent region to 309 – the highest of any health board area in Wales.

Across Wales, 150 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since midday yesterday (Tuesday).

Five more people have died since testing positive for the disease, bringing the total death toll in Wales to 22.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales currently stands at 628.

Dr Robin Howe at Public Health Wales said the true number of cases in Wales is likely to be higher.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales," he said.

“Five further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 22.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected."

Public Health Wales reiterated government rules on social distancing.

People should only leave the house for one of four reasons:

Shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.

One form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household.

Any medical need, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.

Travelling to and from work, but only where this absolutely cannot be done from home.

Dr Howe said: “People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Advice about the virus is available on the Public Health Wales website at phw.nhs.wales/coronavirus.

“Symptoms include a high temperature, where you feel hot to touch on your chest or back, and a new, continuous cough. This means coughing a lot, for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours. If you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on-hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play a very important role in slowing the spread of infection. By strictly following the latest measures, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable and help to reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”