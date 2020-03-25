A MAN was jailed after he attacked a woman and threatened to hurt her pet dog during a domestic violence incident.

Ben Thomas Heard, 32, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport, was locked up for 18 weeks after he was found guilty after a trial at the city’s magistrates’ court.

He was convicted of assault by beating and threatening to harm his victim’s pet dog, an offence he committed under the Criminal Damage Act on October 25, 2019.

Heard was also found guilty of public disorder and of sending a threatening message by WhatsApp under the Malicious Communications Act on November 1 2019.

The defendant was made the subject of a five-year restraining order and must pay £620 prosecution costs and £200 in compensation to his victim.