THIS IS how you can wash your hands to the Welsh national anthem and other famous Welsh songs and hymns.

Washing your hands is the best way to delay the spread of coronavirus, the government says – even during a lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We all have a role to play in spotting this disease and that’s what this expanded campaign is all about - making sure the public knows exactly what they should be doing to keep themselves and others safe.

“Washing hands regularly is the single most important thing that an individual can do.”

The NHS says that you should wash your hands with soap and water often, for a period of at least 20 seconds.

To ensure you wash your hands for a full 20 seconds, the NHS advises singing Happy Birthday twice in your head (or out loud if you prefer), which takes roughly 20 seconds.

But if you’re not content with that, a 17-year-old coder called William has launched a website called ‘Wash Your Lyrics’ which generates an infographic based on your favourite song lyrics.

So, by using the site, we have a list of infographics on how to wash your hands to some famous Welsh songs, hymns and, of course, the national anthem.

The Welsh National Anthem

Yma o Hyd - Dafydd Iwan

Delilah - Tom Jones

Calon Lan - Daniel James/ John Hughes.

Note: The lyric order has been amended slightly to fit the infographic.

Newport State Of Mind (You're Not From Newport) - Goldie Lookin' Chain

Sosban Fach - Talog Williams

Note: The lyric orders has been amended slightly to fit the infographic.