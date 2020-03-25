A MAN FROM Blackwood has been missing for almost two months,

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find 39-year-old Neil Jones, who was reported as missing on February 1,

He is described as being 5 foot 7 tall and of medium build.

The last reported sighting of him was in the Cardiff area.

He has links to Blackwood, Risca, and Rhymney area as well as to the west Wales area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000055389.