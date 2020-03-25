DETECTIVES have appealed for information after two masked men threatened a shopkeeper with an axe during a horrifying armed robbery.

The raid took place at the Premier Stores in Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood at around 8.35pm on Tuesday 17 March.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said the force is continuing to appeal for information.

They added: “Two men with balaclavas over their faces, one armed with an axe, entered the property, threatened the shopkeeper and took a quantity of cash.

“One of the suspects, who was carrying an axe with a red handle, was of slim build.

“Both suspects are described as having local accents.

“After exiting the store, the pair turned left in the direction of Hill View.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcams from vehicles parked on the street or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000095764.”

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.