THE usually bustling streets of Newport now resemble a ghost town, as these eerie images - taken yesterday by photographer Chris Tinsley for the South Wales Argus show.

In the wake of the Government-imposed lockdown, city centre shops have shut, roads normally busy with traffic are empty, and Gwent Police officers have began patrols to ensure the public complies with the new restrictions.

READ MORE:

The fresh fruit and veg stall in Friars Walk before and after the coronavirus shutdown. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

A staff member at the Co-operative bank in Newport prepared to help customers yesterday. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Shoppers wearing masks and gloves in Friars Walk. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Cardiff Road outside the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport yesterday. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Quieter than usual on the M4 yesterday, looking east towards the Brynglas Tunnels. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The barricaded car park at McDonalds in Crindau, Newport. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

A solo jogger using the canal path to exercise and avoid crowds. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Gwent Police Community Safety Officers patrol Newport city centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk