CREATIVE people from across Gwent are finding innovative ways to help entertain each other while in self-isolation.

Some of region's artists and performers have been taking part in the Sofa Stage Wales project.

Set up by Justin Cliffe and Fez Miah, the project sees creatives live stream on Facebook three times a day to entertain people stuck at home self-isolating.

"At first it was a chance to help each other out and have fun," said Mr Miah. "Mentally, isolation can be quite tough and lots of people are not used to it.

"We thought as we are both artists, and have both spent all this time trying to connect people through art, that we can still do this, but from our sofas.

"Its been really great, and the feedback has been amazing. One of the videos has more than 17,000 views.

(One of the streams focused on puppetry. Picture: Fez Miah)

"We have some talks from mental health professionals, we have book readings and live music, and we even have yoga.

"These are all creatives so it is about extending that service to them too. They are promoting themselves for when isolation is over, as well as entertaining people.

"We’ve had about 40 people sign up so far, so there is lots of variety. We’ve got the more family-friendly shows at 3pm and 6pm, and the 9pm stream is less restricted.

(Comedian Lez Mortez with his winning prize in pub quiz streamed on Sofa Stage Wales. Picture: Fez Miah.)

"We had a comedian who put on a pub quiz at the weekend, which went great. It’s a chance for people to get back to some sort of normality, all while still in their homes.

"We also had a clay workshop, where we showed how you could use sourdough or blue tack in case you didn’t have any clay.

"We are also appealing for teachers to get involved so they do some fun learning streams for children.

"This little bit is respite is important for people right now, I think."

Anyone interested in taking part in the project should message Sofa Stage Wales on Facebook with a plan for your stream. You must have access to wifi.