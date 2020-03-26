A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAKE KILGANNON, 20, of Glassworks Cottages, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in a domestic violence case.

The defendant must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JASON ANDREW GERALD DEAKIN, 33, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted committing harassment against his victim in Monmouthshire.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and was made the subject of a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Deakin has to observe a restraining order for three years and pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

LUKE FINLAYSON, 20, of Portland Street, Worcester, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating against a woman in Newport in a domestic violence case.

He must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and attend an accredited programme for 29 days.

Finlayson must pay his victim £100 in compensation and a £90 surcharge.

DANNY HUGHES, 32, of Chesterton Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £120 in compensation after he admitted criminal damage by smashing a window in Newport.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

KALEM LLOYD CHANNON, 30, of Parc Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

READ MORE:

KATHLEEN DAVIES, 28, of Bryn Deri, Ebbw Vale, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted assault by beating.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

KIERON LITTLE, 25, of St Francis Close, Abersychan, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating.

He was made the subject of a restraining order for 12 months and ordered to pay £50 compensations, £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

ROBERT GARETH SPAREY, 57, of High Street, Fleur-De-Lis, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

NATHAN PAUL DAVIES, 26, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was fined £80 after he admitted criminal damage by breaking a window.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.