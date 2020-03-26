THE much-loved and wildly popular Gavin and Stacy is returning to the BBC.

The comedy, written by Ruth Jones and James Corden, will be broadcast on Saturday nights from April 4 as the BBC looks to boost the nation's spirit during the coronavirus lockdown.

Originally aired from 2007 to 2010, the show became a hit and now has a massive following.

A whopping 17.1 million viewers tuned in to watch last Christmas' one-off episode, becoming the UK's most watched scripted TV programme of the 2010s.

(The Christmas special saw a record number of viewers.)

"The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times," BBC director-general Tony Hall said.

"We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead.

"I think that is incredibly important."

Family comedy Outnumbered will also return on Sunday evenings and Peter Kay's Car Share will air on Friday nights.

And for those who are particularly crestfallen about Eurovision's cancellation, the BBC is airing a special Eurovision compilation show on May 16, presented by Graham Norton.

"We can all still have a Eurovision moment, even if it is different from the past," the director-general added.

"Our pledge is to offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs."