B&Q - plus other DIY and hardware stores have been deemed as 'essential' under the coronavirus strategy by the Government.

Despite this, the chain shut all its stores on Tuesday, March 24, so it could prepare to operate during the UK’s lockdown.

When will B&Q stores re-open?

As of Wednesday, March 25, all B&Q stores across the country remain closed.

MORE NEWS:

Graham Bell, B&Q’s chief executive, said its stores will stay shut “while we continue to work out the safest way to support our customers in providing only those essential products that keep houses warm, safe and with power.”

It is not yet clear which products will be classified as essential.

The company said that when it does re-open, it hopes to limit the contact between customers and employees by reducing opening hours.

Stores will be open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

Can I still get my Click+Collect order from B&Q?

Customers who have outstanding Click+Collect orders from B&Q can still go to the designated store to pick them up from 10am.

The Click+Collect service will not work for new orders made today however, while the company makes changes to how it operates.

The retailer said that once the changes are made, customers will be able to order from B&Q online and collect their products within four hours, rather than one hour previously.

The company is also trying to design a Click+Collect system that means brought to each customer’s car - helping to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Can I still get B&Q deliveries?

The retailer’s website is still taking orders at B&Q online, and is still delivering to homes around the country while its stores are temporarily closed.

Is it still safe to shop at B&Q?

B&Q said it is still safe for customers to shop at its stores when they reopen.

The company has set a limit on the number of people who can enter the store at any time, helping ensure that customers can keep a safe distance from each other.

Stores will be equipped with “safe space” markings to help with social distancing measures, and staff with symptoms have been told to self-isolate at home while receiving full pay.

What are other hardware stores doing?