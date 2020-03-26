A 64-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following a house fire in Newport this morning.

Gwent Police said the man, from Newport, was one of two people found inside the house when emergency services arrived.

Both were safe and well, a spokeswoman for the police force said.

Photos show scorch marks around an upstairs window at the house in Christchurch Road.

The 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He is currently in police custody.

MORE NEWS:

The incident happened this morning, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) said.

Emergency services workers at the scene of the house fire in Christchurch Road, Newport. Picture: Tony Charles

A spokeswoman for SWFRS said crews from Maindee, Duffryn, and Malpas were called out at 7.29am and put out the fire.

They left the scene shortly after 8.30am.

This article was updated at 3pm to include details of the arrest.