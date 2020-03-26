A 71-YEAR-OLD woman from the Caldicot area has died after a crash which happened on the B4245 road between Rogiet and Undy last week.

Ann Hadwick was driving a red Toyota Yaris which was involved in a collision with a silver Peugeot 308 at around 11.25am on Thursday March 19.

Gwent Police are keen to trace the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter panel van that was travelling directly behind the Toyota Yaris at the time of the collision, as they may have important information that could assist the inquiry.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and to anyone travelling along that road at that time who may have dashcam footage.

Telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting either log reference 2000097295 or 105 19/03/20.

Alternatively, contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter.