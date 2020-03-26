SIX more coronavirus deaths have been reported in Wales, bringing the total to 28.

There are 113 more cases confirmed too, bringing the total to 741.

Forty-nine of these new cases are in Gwent, bringing the total in the area to 358, by far the highest in Wales.

This was the biggest daily increase of any health board area in Wales.

Cardiff and Vale health board area is the next most affected, with 31 new confirmed cases taking the total there to 156.

Details of where in Wales the most recent deaths have occurred, has not been made public.

The increase in Gwent comes on the heels of a chilling warning by Dr Sarah Aitken, public health director with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board about the situation in the area.

Dr Aitken said the pattern of coronavirus in Gwent is following the same path as that of Italy and the NHS here could be "overwhelemed" if the Government's restrictions on movement and social interaction are not followed.

READ MORE:

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, stressed again that the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

Referring to the latest deaths, he said: “We offer our condolences to the family and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.”