Fire services are attending a fire at a commercial property this afternoon in Penallta, Hengoed.
Crews from Caerphilly, Abergoed, Pontypridd, Treharris and Maindee remain at the scene.
Residents have been posting pictures and videos on social media of smoke rising from the site.
A statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue reads: "At approximately 12:12pm on Thursday, March 26th 2020, we received reports of a fire at a commerical property on West Road, Penallta.
Updates to follow.