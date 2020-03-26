Fire services are attending a fire at a commercial property this afternoon in Penallta, Hengoed.

Crews from Caerphilly, Abergoed, Pontypridd, Treharris and Maindee remain at the scene.

Evan Powell - Twitter

Residents have been posting pictures and videos on social media of smoke rising from the site.

A statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue reads: "At approximately 12:12pm on Thursday, March 26th 2020, we received reports of a fire at a commerical property on West Road, Penallta.



Updates to follow.

Rachael Jenkins - Facebook

