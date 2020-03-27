A DAD and daughter delivered flowers to those living on their street in Cwmbran to spread some happiness during the coronavirus lockdown.

Benjamin Cooke, 28, who is a key worker at Aldi, and his daughter Ffion Cook, 4, delivered bunches of flowers that hadn’t been sold at his workplace to residents’ doorsteps in Cwmbran yesterday evening.

Mr Cooke said he had asked if he could take the flowers as he thought it would be a great idea to cheer people up - with some recipients having already got in touch to say thank you.

Mr Cooke’s partner, Fennah McGivern, 28, said that their daughter is so proud that he is “going to work to feed the nation”.

(Ffion Cooke with her dad Benjamin Cooke getting ready to leave some flowers on their neighbours doorsteps)

“He has been working a lot,” she added. “Ffion was so excited to help him, and I just thought it was such a lush idea to think of”.

(Ffion also took part in the nationwide creation of rainbows in windows for children being home-schooled)

Miss McGivern works for Admiral, who she said have been “great” and is able to stay at home with Ffion and work from home. They recently bought her a new trampoline, which has helped massively given the circumstances.

“We are just trying to be positive and enjoy being able to spend time together,” she said. “We have been busy doing our garden. We only moved in six months ago and we’ve still got lots to do in the house!”