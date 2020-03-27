A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS CLINTON WILLIAMS, 37, of Ynyshir Road, Ynyshir, Porth, was banned from driving for seven years and jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and using false number plates on the M4 in Newport on March

The court was told he had a “horrific driving record” which includes previous convictions for drink-driving.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs on his release from custody.

JOSEPH JAMES CURLEY, 47, of Charles Street, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and the criminal damage of a car.

He was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

DARREN GWYN DAVIES, 46, of St Georges Court, Tredegar, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he admitted assault by beating in a domestic violence case.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and attend a building better relationships programme for 29 sessions.

Davies must also pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

PAUL ROBERT DEVNEY, 65, of Treberth Avenue, Newport, was made the subject of a new 12-month restraining order after he admitted breaching a previous restraining order.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DUMITRU DANIEL PITULICE, 22, Cardiff Road, Newport, was banned from driving for four months after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the drink-drive limit and failing to surrender.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JUSTIN MICHAEL COOK, 41, of Oakfield Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted assault by beating in a domestic violence case and assaulting a police officer.

He must carry out unpaid work for 130 hours and complete a 22-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Cook must pay £50 in compensation to the policeman, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.