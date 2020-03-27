SUPERMARKETS will stay open during the coronavirus lockdown and while they are a lifeline for many, delaying the spread of the virus must be at the forefront of your mind when doing your weekly shop.

Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged shoppers to venture out only when “essential”, the next time you do a supermarket shop, it is likely to be busy.

It is imperative that we do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus.

So here are ten top tips to follow when shopping at the supermarket to protect yourself and other shoppers.

- 1. Shop alone

You might be tempted to shop with a family member, but try not to.

Shopping alone guards against overcrowding, reducing the potential spread of the virus.

- 2. Take the stairs

If you normally use a customer lift, think about whether you really need to.

Obviously, for the impaired or disabled, it necessary, so try and maintain as much distance from others as possible.

- 3. Avoid busy aisles

If you spot a busy aisle, avoid it.

Go and get the other items you need and then return when it is quieter.

- 4. Wipe your trolley or basket clean

If you are lucky enough to have some disinfectant wipes – they are now, alongside toilet roll and pasta, a precious commodity - give the trolley or basket handles a wipe before you use them.

(If you can, wipe your basket or trolley's handle clean before and after use.)

- 5. Wash your hands before you enter and as soon as you leave

It’s very important that we all continue to wash our hands, even during a lockdown.

You can contract covid-19 by touching an infected object or surface and then touching your mouth, nose or possibly eyes.

- 6. Only shop when necessary

Consider whether you really need to shop.

Are you just trying to distract yourself or looking to top up supplies?

Only go out if it is completely necessary.

- 7. Only touch items you want to purchase

We’ve all picked up an item, considered it for a fleeting second – no, I’ve had enough chocolate this week - and put it back down again.

Don’t do that.

Every time you touch something, you’re transferring your own germs and potentially collecting the germs of others, too.

- 8. Keep two metres away from people while queuing

Some supermarkets have introduced 2-metre markers while queueing, but if your local hasn’t try and observe the rule as well as you can.

(Some shops have installed screens to protect their assistants. Picture: Aldi)

- 9. Don't panic buy

There is still no need to stock up.

Don’t be selfish.

- 10. Try not to pay using cash

Try to use contactless where possible.

The limit is currently £35 – but it will soon increase to £45.