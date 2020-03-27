SINCE lockdown measures were introduced, Childline has received an 'unprecedented demand' for its services.

Across the UK, 913 counselling sessions with children and young people were coronavirus-related, and nearly two thirds (597) of those took place last week as parents started working from home and school closures were announced.

More than half of young people across the UK who spoke to Childline last week about Coronavirus were counselled for their mental and emotional health as they struggled to cope with issues like isolation, arguments at home and the removal of professional support from schools and the NHS.

One teenage girl told a counsellor: "I feel really anxious, upset and lonely. The news has made my mental health worse but my CAMHS appointment has been cancelled and school has closed.

"I'm stuck at home having a horrible time because my sisters are bullying me because I'm autistic."

Many of the sessions were with children who were having suicidal thoughts, exacerbated by Coronavirus as they felt trapped and isolated.

Other issues raised have included school work and family relationships, as children sense the seriousness of the situation through their parent’s reactions.

While the service has reduced slightly since some volunteer counsellors have been told to self-isolate, it continues to be a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable children

Debs Davis, Childline’s service manager for Wales, said: “The 24/7 news cycle about Coronavirus is causing huge worry and anxiety in young people – particularly those who are already coping with many other issues in their lives.

“Childline provides an essential service to vulnerable children, some of whom may be in a life-threatening situation, which is why our staff and volunteers are working tirelessly to keep Childline running.

“While we are all facing events unprecedented in modern time keeping children safe and providing them with a space to talk about their concerns is our number one priority.”