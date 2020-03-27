Here's what was making headlines in the Argus 100 years ago today, March 27, 1920:

SCENES AT MAGOR.

EX-SOLDIER'S DEFENCE.

Albert Parker, labourer, Magor, was summoned at Newport for riotous behaviour at Undy on the 3rd inst.

Mr F Chas Jones (Messrs Lyndon Moore and Co., defended.

It was an adjourned case.

PC Voyce stated that the defendant was the leader of a gang who went about in the locality, and were a source of annoyance.

A man named H. Martin said that the defendant threatened to "put him out," adding, "I have put better men than you out."

The Defendant challenged him to fight, and opened his door, and he then hit him on the back of the head in self-defence with a stick.

Mr Jones said: What did you hit him on the back for?

Witness: To find out who he was. (Laughter)

Mr Jones: A funny way to find out who he was, wasn't it?

The Defendant said he had served in the Army for several years.

He disclaimed challenging Martin to fight. The latter hit him with a stick on the back. He also denied other statements made about him.

Inspector Richards reported that the Defendant had not been summoned before, but he had been cautioned, and there had been complaints verbally and by letter.

The Bench imposed a fine of £2, the chairman (Mr W. Annung) stating that the people must be protected.

THEFT OF SLEEPERS.

CHARGE AGAINST A FORMER GUARD.

David Vaughan, formerly a goods guard on the Brecon and Merthyr Railway, from Bassaleg, was charged at Blackwood yesterday with stealing five sleepers, value 6s., the property of the company Mr F Charles Jones (Messrs Lyndon Moore and Co.) Newport, prosecuted, and said the company had no desire to press the charge, as the defendant had an excellent record from the Navy and had been with the company for several years.

Evidence was given that the wood was found in the defendant's possession.

Where Mr G. Harris, the assistant inspector, made inquiries, the defendant told him several different stories, and eventually he said he took the wood from a truck at Fleur-de-Lys. The Defendant had been five years in the Navy.

The Defendant was ordered to pay £1 1s towards the costs, it being stated that the Defendant had been dismissed from the service of the company.

LOST HER TICKET.

SHOP GIRL BOUND OVER.

Jane Jones, a young shop assistant, belonging to Risca, was summoned at Newport for travelling upon the Great Western Railway at Risca without having previously paid her fare.