PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg tweeted: "The Prime Minister has tested positive for Corona virus.

"He has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street. but he will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis."

It comes as Prince Charles also tested positive two days ago.

The UK has been in the first week of an unprecedented lockdown, with the Prime Minister ordering everyone to stay inside.

Ms Kuenssberg added:

"Various members of staff in Number 10 were already off - not clear yet when Boris Johnson was tested."