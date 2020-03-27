PRIME minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus - but is there a deputy prime minister and will they step in if Johnson is too unwell to carry on?

- When did he get the virus?

It is not clear when the prime minister first caught the virus but he said "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus".

And the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, who broke the news, said: "Various members of staff in Number 10 were already off."

- Will he still be able to be Prime Minister?

A No.10 spokeswoman confirmed he would still lead the country.

She said: “He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

And Johnson also tweeted: "I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

- What happens if he becomes too unwell to lead the country?

Dominic Raab, the first secretary of state, will step in for the PM if he becomes unwell.

He is not officially a 'deputy prime minister' but he is the highest ranking cabinet minister.

The Prime Minister's spokeswoman confirmed that the Foreign Secretary was the selected minister to stand in.

- Is he self-isolating?

The Prime Minister, as per the instructions he has issued to the rest of the country is self-isolating, tweeting: "I am now self-isolating."

And the Downing Street spokeswoman added: “In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street."

- When was the PM last seen?

The PM was last seen during Thursday night's 'Clap for Carers'.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, clapped outside Downing Street.

- When did he last see the Queen?

It is thought Boris Johnson last saw the Queen on March 11 when the monarch held her weekly audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace.

It comes as Prince Charles also tested positive for the coronavirus, having seen the Queen on March 12.

Their following meeting, held on March 18, was conducted via telephone as have their subsequent conversations.

A statement from the Palace said the Queen is "in good health".

- What about his wife, Carrie Symonds?

There is no statement as yet on whether the PM is isolating from his partner Carrie Symonds, who is pregant.

- What are other politicians saying?

Former chancellor Sajid Javid.

Whole Javid family and country thinking of you @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds. Thank you for your strong leadership at a time of crisis. Get well soon!

Jeremy Corbyn.

I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy.



Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 27, 2020

Andy Burnham.

Get well soon & thanks for what you have been doing to help the country fight this.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

Sorry to hear this and hope you feel better soon. Thank you for everything your Government is doing to help us fight this.



This is a reminder that anyone can get #COVID19. We must all follow the rules and stay at home to support our amazing NHS staff to save lives. https://t.co/a0lTutUrYK — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 27, 2020

Jeremy Hunt.