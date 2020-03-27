A WOMAN from Newport is fundraising for the Royal Gwent Hospital after her mother - who works for the NHS - cried over the phone because she was "so exhausted".

Abbie Merrett, from Bettws, said she wants to raise “thousands” so the Royal Gwent in Newport can purchase vital “equipment” and “personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“To hear my mum on the phone crying because she’s exhausted, because she’s working so hard and so many hours, I just wanted to help in any way,” she said.

“The NHS is struggling and my mum is one of these heroes out there.”

It comes as the number of cases in Gwent continues to rise, with the region the worst-affected in Wales.

Her mother, who did not want to be named, works in prenatal care.

“She is risking so much to help those people who really need it."

Read more: Coronavirus testing at Rodney Parade Newport for NHS workers

Read more: NHS in Gwent close to being overwhelmed - expert's chilling message

This week, a family said their grandmother entered the Gwent for a routine bladder operation, but caught the coronavirus in the Royal Gwent – dying a day after a positive test was confirmed.

Ms Merrett added that her mother cannot see her granddaughter – Ariah-Mae, who is seven months old.

(Abbie Merret's mother cannot see her seven-month-old granddaughter.)

“She is just very upset and overwhelmed by what’s going on.

“But I am not doing it just for my mum – I am doing it for the NHS, my friends that work at the Gwent and those who work every hour under the sun to help other people. The phone call from my mum made me decide this.

“Every single penny will be going where it needs to be.

“They don’t get enough credit for what they do.”

She said she is “so proud” of her mother, particularly during last night’s ‘Clap for the NHS’.

The fundraising target is £2,000 with over £500 already pledged. You can donate here.