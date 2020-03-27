SEVENTY-four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent, among 180 across Wales - and the Wales-wide death toll has risen to 34.

Six more deaths have been confirmed today by Public Health Wales, though the locations have not been revealed.

The new Gwent cases takes the number in this area to 432, out of 921 confirmed across Wales, though the true number is likely to be higher.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains as the hotspot for coronavirus in Wales, with more than twice the number of cases as the next most affected area (Cardiff and Vale, with 194).

Gwent also had by far the largest number of new confirmed cases today, supporting the fears of experts that the NHS here is bearing the ongoing brunt of the march of the virus.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton gave reasons why Gwent has so many more cases than the rest of Wales.

“We realise how important it is to keep people updated, and we can confirm that around 5,000 Coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Wales," said Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales.

“We are looking at ways of providing information for the public and media in a routine or automated way, and we ask that the public and media bear with us while these systems are put in place.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives."

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh Government.