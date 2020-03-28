SPLASHING out on a grade-II listed Jacobean-style manor house might not be at the top of everyone's to-do list at the moment.

However, this £1.5m property has stood the test of time since the start of the First World War and is sure to be there waiting for you after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Situated near the village of Llanhennock in Monmouthshire, this 1914 property offers a superb amount of isolation - pandemic or no - and boasts a wide range of period features.

Inspired by the stone-built manor houses of the late sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, the house was designed by the architect A.T. Bolton.

At the end of a curving drive, sitting confidently within its extensive grounds, Clomendy Wood offers substantial accommodation.

Visitors enter the house via a 3-sided towered porch with soaring chimney breast. The central hall is two-storey with flying staircase, gallery, oriel window and double-height bay window.

Other major rooms are located at ground level. These include dining room, panelled drawing room, breakfast room, study, bathroom, pantries, larders and kitchen.

Seven bedrooms and a family bathroom are located upstairs. Plenty of room to entertain, once entertaining is permitted once again.

The property also includes 17 acres of land around encompass two mature woodlands the Colomendy and Llansoar Woods - more than enough to complete your government-mandated exercise allowance.

There are also handy transport links to the M4, the Wye Valley and beyond - to be used by key workers only for the time being.

For more information about this property, visit rightmove.co.uk /property-for-sale/property-90405995.html