A NEWPORT family whose events company had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic have used their spare balloons to bring some joy to people experiencing similar hardship during the lockdown.

Sarah and Leigh Gregory, of Heather Road in St Julians, had to temporarily close their business, All Lights On You, last week.

And after being inspired by pictures of rainbows in the front windows of many homes across the region, the pair and their two children – Grace, 11, and Cole, two – decided to make their own brilliant creation.

“We originally saw all the great photos of rainbows on Facebook, and we just thought it was lovely,” said Mrs Gregory.

“With all our events cancelled at present, we decided to use the balloons we had to create the garland on the front of our home.

“We just wanted to make people smile through this difficult and uncertain time, so we thought what better way to do it!”

READ MORE:

The creation has created quite the response on social media, with passers-by also stopping to take in the brilliant work.

“We’ve had so many people commenting, taking pictures, and telling us how much it has made them smile,” Mrs Gregory said.

“Even if it just makes a few people happy then we have done what we set out to do.”

The family has also said they have been warmed by the kindness of other residents, and the community spirit in St Julian’s.

“Last night was amazing with everyone out, and we even had fireworks being let off in St Julian’s,” Mrs Gregory added.

“It really goes to show how much everyone appreciates our NHS staff and what they are doing for us at this difficult time.”