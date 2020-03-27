The coronavirus lockdown has seen a surge in supermarket online shopping, with delivery slots booked up weeks in advance.

It means many people will have to visit physical stores - or find other alternative retailers to buy from.

And it can be a nightmare trying to find all the relevant information on opening times, shops that are still open and, if do want to shop online, which stores are still delivering.

Below you will find everything you need to know about supermarket delivery slots, product restrictions and opening times; and the retailers that are still open and how you can buy from them.

Supermarkets

Tesco

- Opening times: Most stores are opening from 7am to 10pm.

- Elderly and vulnerable people: All Tesco stores (except Express stores) will be prioritising the elderly and most vulnerable for one hour between 9am and 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

- NHS workers: Tesco has introduced a special hour in their large stores for NHS workers one hour before the usual store opening time every Sunday, and will be able to browse the store and select their shopping before the checkouts open. All Tesco ask is that they bring a form of ID with them to store, such as an NHS staff card.

- Product restrictions: A buying limit of three has been placed on all products.

Deliveries

- Minimum spend: £25

- Delivery waiting time: Currently, there are no delivery slots available for the next three weeks for either home delivery or click and collect.

A new limit of 80 products had been set for online orders. It said the change would enable it to get “more orders on to each van, helping us to ensure all customers can get the essentials they need”.

(A staff member at the Co-operative bank in Newport prepared to help customers yesterday. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Sainsbury’s

- Opening times: On Monday, March 23, Sainsbury's changed the opening hours of all their supermarkets to 8am until 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

- Elderly and vulnerable people: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, all Sainsbury's supermarkets will dedicate 8am until 9am to serving elderly customers, disabled customers and carers.

- NHS workers: NHS and social care workers will be able to shop in Sainsbury's supermarkets for half an hour before they open, from Monday to Saturday. Anyone with NHS ID will be able to shop from 7.30am until 8.00am on these days.

- Product restrictions: Only a maximum of three of any grocery product is allowed two of the most popular items including soap, toilet paper and YHT milk.

Deliveries

- Minimum spend: £40

- Delivery waiting time: Sainsbury’s has prioritised delivery slots for elderly, disable and vulnerable customers.

There is currently no slots available for delivery or click and collect for the next three weeks.

It has advised that, if you feel you fit into the vulnerable category, call 0800 328 1700 to be put onto the list of prioritised customers.

Read more: How to stay safe in a supermarket during coronavirus lockdown

Read more: Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Waitrose install 'Covid-19 screens' at tills to stop spread of virus

Asda

- Opening times: Asda has temporarily reduced the normal opening hours of most stores to 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday to ensure staff can clean and fully re-stock our shelves ready for customers.

- NHS workers: Asda are prioritising NHS workers in larger stores every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

- Product restrictions: A buying limit of three has been placed on all food items, toiletries and cleaning products.

Deliveries

- Minimum spend: £40

- Delivery waiting time: Asda has currently sold out of online delivery slots and click and collect slots up until April 10 – they are asking customers to shop in-store when possible to allow vulnerable people to use the online delivery slots.

Lidl

- Opening times: Normal opening times. Check your local store here.

- Elderly and vulnerable people: The supermarket is opening an hour earlier than usual in order to let elderly customers do their shopping.

Morrisons

- Opening times: Opening times for Morrisons vary across the county. You can check your local store here.

- NHS workers: Morrisons have an NHS hour at all their stores every day - taking place Monday to Saturday from 7am to 8am.

- Product restrictions: A buying limit of three has been placed on all products.

Deliveries

- Minimum spend: £40

- Delivery waiting time: On the website it says: "Please note we have very limited delivery slots available. If you want to edit an order already placed please wait.

"We are doing everything we can to increase the number of delivery slots and capacity we can accommodate."

But you can beat the wait by buying boxes of essentials, including bread, milk and toilet roll, for £35.

Read more: Pets at Home boss issues urgent message to customers amid coronavirus crisis

Read more: Why Prince Charles was tested for coronavirus

Aldi

- Opening times: From Monday to Saturday, the German supermarket chain will be open between 8am and 8pm. Sunday opening hours remain the same - 10am to 4pm.

- Product restrictions: There is a restriction of four items of any one product for shoppers.

Iceland

- Opening times: Most stores are open from 9am-6pm. Check your local store here iceland.co.uk.

- Elderly and vulnerable people: Iceland will open its supermarkets early for elderly customers to visit before stores open to the public. Each day, elderly shoppers can now visit between 8am - 9am to get their shopping first.

- NHS workers: The final hour of trading Monday to Saturday will also be for NHS staff only.

- Product restrictions: No limits have been placed on purchases.

Deliveries

- Minimum spend: £25

- Delivery waiting time: Iceland is limiting online orders to customers over the state pension age (65+), self-isolating and vulnerable people like the disabled and those slots are available from today up until Thursday 2 April.

(Customers queue up outside Iceland. Picture: PA.)

M&S - Opening times: Most stores are open from 8am to 8pm. Check your local store here.

NHS and emergency service workers: M&S announced it will give the first hour of every Tuesday and Friday morning to NHS and emergency service workers.

- Product restrictions:

Deliveries

For the first time, M&S will be available on Deliveroo, as well as BP.

Available to order are the likes of ready meals, milk, bread and even alcohol, as well as snacks like Doritos and chocolates.

Full details can be found here.

Retailers

DIY, Home, Pets and Health

B&Q

- Open? Stores will remain closed.

- How can you shop? By using Diy.com, with home delivery and click + collect only available.

Full details here.

Screwfix

- Open? Stores will remain open, but under reduced hours and only for people to pick up “essential” click and collect orders.

Most stores will open from 8am to 4pm.

(Screwfix is open for essential click + collect.)

Wickes

- Open? Wickes is expected to open tomorrow under different hours, but customers can still shop online for home delivery.

Homebase

- Open? Homebase is staying opening throughout the lockdown, but only for home and garden essentials.

The click + collect service has reserved for a small range of products listed on the website.

Read more: Fundraiser for Royal Gwent, Newport, NHS staff to have vital PPE during coronavirus

Read more: 78 new coronavirus cases in Gwent take the total to 432

Pets at Home

- Open? Opening hours have been restricted between Monday and Friday from 9am to 6pm and for weekend opening hours (For Saturday and Sunday hours - visit the website to check local stores.)

The CEO issued a letter to customers outlining some of the rules they are putting in place.

Holland and Barrett

- Open? Most stores are remaining open, but with restricted opening hours.

You can check your local store’s opening times here.

Superdrug

- Open? Peter Macnab, Superdrug CEO, said: " In the current climate we are working hard to keep as many stores trading as possible, as a result our trading hours may need to be amended locally at short notice."

Check your local store here.

Boots

Open? Yes, but with reduced opening times. You can check your local store here.

Other retailers

Amazon

Amazon has changed its delivery policy to favour orders containing 'essentials'.

A message on their website reads: "Yes, Amazon continues to serve customers.

“We believe our role serving customers and the community during this time is a critical one.”

“Our teams are working to ensure we can continue to deliver to the most affected customers, many of whom have no other way to get essential items.”

“We are prioritising the intake and dispatch of items most needed by our customers right now.”

Items such as food, health and personal care products, books and items needed to work from home are what they are classing as ‘essential items’.

(Amazon will prioritise items they consider 'essential'.)

Next

Next has completely stopped its delivery service.

The company said it had “listened very carefully to its colleagues working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfil online orders. It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate.”