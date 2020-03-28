A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH THOMAS KEENAN, 24, of Schooner Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 21 days after he admitted speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road.

He was also fined £600 and must pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

Drink-driver slammed for defying the law and coronavirus lockdown

SARA SINEAD TRACEY, 42, of Loftus Square, Newport, was banned from driving for 21 days after she admitted speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road.

She was also fined £440 and must pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.

WESLEY ROBERT HANN, 25, of Hardwick Avenue, Chepstow, was fined £184 after he admitted breaching the requirements of a community by failing to comply with curfew requirements.

He must also pay £60 costs.

REBECCA NGAIRE FULLERTON, 37, of Buckle Wood, Bayfield, Chepstow, was fined £400 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

LUKE THOMAS KEDWARD, 26, of Station Road, Abertysswg, Rhymney, was banned from driving for 56 days after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.

JEFF WHITE MOTORS, Ninian Park Road, Cardiff, were fined £666 after the firm pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

The company must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

BRYAN ERIC LLOYD MORGAN, 75, of Kempton Avenue, Hereford, was banned from driving for 56 days after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A466 in Llandogo, Monmouthshire.

He must pay £200 compensation and was fined £189.

ALEXANDER THOMAS BLYZNIUR, 28, Green Lane, Heywood, Rochdale, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

The defendant was disqualified due to “repeat offending”.