A FOUL-MOUTHED drug dealer locked up after he was taken to hospital over fears for his health when he tried to hide £2,800 worth of heroin up his bottom will face more time behind bars.

Brandon Crosdale, from Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for two years in November for trafficking.

The 20-year-old was sentenced to a further six months in custody by city magistrates this week for another offence of possessing heroin with intent to supply.

MORE NEWS

He also pleaded guilty to driving an e-bike without insurance on Corporation Road.

Both offences occurred on September 20, 2019.

Crosdale’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.

When the defendant was sent to a young offender institution for two years in November for a separate drug dealing offence, Cardiff Crown Court heard how he screamed vile obscenities and homophobic abuse at medical staff treating him

He was taken to University Hospital Llandough, near Penarth, after being arrested in Newport and told nurses at the that: “I hope you all die”.

Crosdale, of Fleetwood Close, admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply and harassment on November 1, 2019.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said officers in an unmarked police car saw the defendant acting suspiciously near his home and try to conceal something in the back of his trousers.

The court heard how Crosdale was strip searched at Maindee police station where it was discovered he had put the heroin “up his bottom”.

Mr Roberts said the defendant was initially taken to A&E at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital before being transferred to Llandough, where two officers had to guard him in shifts.

The court heard how the he had committed the drugs offence the day before he turned 20 and was annoyed at having to spend his birthday under arrest and in hospital.

Mr Roberts said he first started abusing a female nurse, telling the court: “He shouted at her for about an hour. His behaviour brought her to tears.

“He shouted obscenities at her and told her he hoped she would die in a car crash on her way home.”

Crosdale then turned his attention to a male nurse and directed homophobic comments towards him.

In a victim impact statement, the female nurse, who has been in the job for three decades, said: “It was the worse abuse I have ever encountered. It was personal and relentless.

MORE NEWS:

“I was shaken to the core. I couldn’t believe how vindictive someone could be.”

Police eventually recovered the 27.4 grammes package of heroin which had a potential street value of £2,800.

Crosdale had four previous convictions for six offences, all of which ended in custodial sentences, but their details were not revealed in open court.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, said: “The defendant wishes to express his remorse and apologise for his behaviour to the health care professionals who trying to assist him.

“He is an immature young man. He has never been employed and was a drug runner.”

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told Crosdale: “The medical staff said they have never had to deal with such abuse before.”