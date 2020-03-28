A FATHER wept in the dock as he was shown the photographs of his wife and young son who he beat while high on amphetamine.

The 42-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, punched the boy as he came to the rescue of his mum, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Mike Williams said the violence flared when the defendant, from Caerphilly County Borough, verbally abused his wife by calling her “jelly belly”.

She asked him to leave the house and he grabbed her and started pushing her around.

Mr Williams told Judge David Parsons: “He became very angry and there was spit coming out his mouth.

“She screamed for help. Her son came to help her and told his father, ‘Get off Mam!’

“The defendant punched the boy in the face and his son started to cry. This was a rather unpleasant incident.”

The photographs taken of his family’s injuries were shown on a screen in court.

Judge Parsons asked the defendant: “Can you see the pictures?”

The man began to sob uncontrollably.

Frank Whittle, mitigating, said his client had spent the last two weeks remanded in custody after his guilty pleas were entered.

He admitted two counts of assault by beating.

The court heard that the son has “expressed forgiveness to his father”.

The judge told the defendant he should be looking after his family, not assaulting them.

He added: “Your son should feel safe at home and know that his well-being is being protected by his father.”

Judge Parsons said: “You expressed profound shame and insight in your pre-sentence report.

“You have been in prison for the last 14 days.”

He handed the man a two-year community order and the defendant must attend 29 sessions of a building better relationships programme.

Orders for £85 prosecution costs and a £92 victim surcharge were made.