EDUCATION Minister Kirsty Williams has called on school staff to do what they can to keep schools open to look after the children of NHS staff and carers during the two weeks that should have been the Easter holidays.

The Minister thanked staff who kept more than 700 schools open to support with the immediate response to coronavirus before asking for help in what she described as a ‘time of national need’.

Ms Williams said: “It takes a community to raise a child and that statement has never been more true.

READ MORE:

“In this time of national need, our school community has stepped up and met the challenge.

“More than 700 schools have stayed open to look after the children of NHS staff, carers, people who are saving lives.

“I am now asking you to do more and keep schools open during what would have been school holidays.

“It has never been more important for our children and young people to be surrounded by the people they know and trust.

“I am asking you to be flexible, and to offer up some time during the Easter period to continue to support both vulnerable children and the families of our critical workers.”

The Minister was clear that she was not asking school staff to put themselves at risk and reiterated that teachers should follow the latest Welsh Government guidance of making school settings safe and the latest public health advice.

She said: “Many local authorities have already started to put provision for the Easter holidays in place - we expect all local authorities to do the same.

“I would like to thank our workforce unions, both nationally and locally who have worked with us towards the same goals – the welfare of our children, young people and teaching profession, not only teachers, but assistants, catering staff, caretakers and many others.”

The Minister also confirmed that families of children entitled to free school meals could continue to claim these over the Easter school holiday period.