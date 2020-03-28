A BUDDING costume designer at Monmouth School for Girls has triumphed in a national design competition.

Martha Dawson, a pupil in Year 10, shone with her entry in the Design Challenge run by the Royal Opera House in London.

She won the Costume Design category for secondary school children after entering the project, which focused on Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème, an opera set in Paris and centred around a group of young bohemians.

As part of her project Martha designed three costumes, made her final costume at full size and then discussed her approach in a 90-second film for the judges.

She has now been invited to visit the Royal Opera House for a taster in the Model Room, a backstage tour and to the opening of the winners' exhibition in the Linbury Foyer.

The teenager started the project in the Michaelmas Term with sessions in the school Art Department every Thursday evening, and she carried out a lot of work at home.

“The judges were looking for an understanding of the design process, a concept of the world of the opera imagined by the designer, and either a final set model or a final costume design,” said Simon Huson, Head of Art at Monmouth School for Girls.

“We were delighted when we received an e-mail from the Royal Opera House to tell us that Martha had won the Costume Design competition.

“It’s a national competition that is open to Primary, Secondary and Further Education students, so this is an amazing achievement for Martha.”