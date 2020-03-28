A POPULAR animal sanctuary in Chepstow is launching its own “online community” to keep children and parents entertained in lockdown.

Dean Farm Trust is launching 'Three Weeks of Doing it With Dean' - an online resource with a wealth of virtual activities, including tours of the sanctuary, quizzes, colouring sessions, educational question and answer sessions, and auctions.

With most of the UK self-isolating, and with schools and workplaces shut, founder Mary Frankland said she felt it was important to “give something back”.

Mary Frankland with Tina the turkey. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“We have so many great supporters who have visited us, so we felt we needed to keep providing that relief for them wherever we can,” Ms Frankland said.

“We want to bring the sanctuary to them during this time, and help keep the children engaged, fit, motivated, and to importantly help them interact throughout this challenging time.

READ MORE:

“It’s a chance for us all to still get together and have some fun.

“I hope this group will be a happy, inspirational place to help people through these worrying times."

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Frankland says any help for the charity would be appreciated.

“It’s really impacted our events this Easter and merchandise sales, which is a big source of income for us,” she added.

To join Dean Farm’s online community, visit www.facebook.com/groups/doingitwithdean/

For more information visit www.deanfarmtrust.org, and to donate to the charity, visit https://deanfarmtrust.org.uk/donate