THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales has risen to 1,087.

Public Health Wales has today confirmed another 172 cases in Wales in the past 24 hours.

Another four people have died in Wales since testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 38.

In Gwent, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has confirmed another 50 cases of coronavirus.

The total in the region is now 482 – which remains the highest of any health board area in Wales.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Wales is likely to be higher.

Dr Robin Howe, of Public Health Wales, expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who had died.

Reiterating government rules, he said: The single most important action we can all take in fighting coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.

“We know that staying at home can be hard, and we want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.”

“Members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others, introduced by the UK and Welsh government. These rules are available on the Public Health Wales website."